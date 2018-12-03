New Third World t/a Barn

4901 Catharine St.

17 violations, 4 serious

A live mouse was found in the kitchen; mice feces were found throughout the second floor storage room; a live roach was behind the wall of refrigeration units on the second floor; dead roaches were found inside of the beverages cold hold units in the bar area; small flies were in the bar area; the food safety certified person has allowed unacceptable health code violations to exist at the facility; potentially hazardous food was held unapproved temperatures in the defective cold hold unit in kitchen; the door sweep at the bottom of the front exterior door was not in good repair; the cold holding prep unit in kitchen was not in good repair, the doors gaskets were torn and duct tape was used to seal the door; the interior of the beverage cold holding unit in the bar area was rusted; the drain pipe under the three-basin sink in the bar area was leaking; the faucet at handwashing sink in the ladies restroom was not in good repair; there were damaged and missing ceiling tiles throughout facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 18.