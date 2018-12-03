Cutting boards found on floors, feathers on walls, backed up bar drains, a hole in the wall next to the women's restroom, and plenty of mice and roaches – dead and alive.
In this edition of Clean Plates, Philadelphia health inspectors found a rainbow's worth of different colored slime and reside including pink, white, brown and black.
Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 30, inspectors closed 28 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
Burger King #10826
4700 N Broad St.
12 violations, 4 serious
A fly zapper was found in the beverage dispensing area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; black residue was on the interior of the ice machine bin around the ice inlet area; there was no indirectly drained food prep sink; a grinder was installed on the prep sink; there was no hot water readily available at all handsinks for proper handwashing; grease, food residue and debris was on floor perimeters throughout; water stained ceiling tiles were in the dining area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 29.
Curry Bird
4604 Woodland Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
A food safety certified person was not present at time of inspection.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 29.
Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop
8509 Germantown Ave.
13 violations, 4 serious
There was expired/spoiled cheese observed in the walk-in cooler; mouse droppings found throughout the facility including on the floors under shelving in the retail, food prep, and rear storage areas; a soiled glue board was found with dead roaches on the floor under the coffee grinder; loose rodent bait was found on shelving under the counter; prepackaged pretzels and nuts were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; food debris was inside of the parmesan cheese grater; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; stagnant water was found inside of the refrigerator in the food prep area; the walk-in floors had debris and required cleaning.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 29.
Cafe Thanh Truc
1037 S 8th St.
25 violations, 7 serious
Several deep open buckets of broth observed cooling in back shed; yogurts that were prepared in a private home and not approved to be sold to the public were found in the refrigeration unit in patron area; Raid was found in the kitchen area and is not approved for use in food establishments; floor tiles in kitchen were not in good repair and were cracked/not fully sealed; cardboard was used to line the floors in unapproved shed area; newspaper was lining the shelves in kitchen and prep areas; floor perimeters had residue/debris accumulation in kitchen; there was grease/food residue accumulation around gas burner in back shed; a wooden shelf was used to elevate refrigeration unit in front retail area; bricks were used to elevate three compartment sink.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 28.
Beulah Baptist Church Day Care
5001 Spruce St.
14 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found in cooking trays, in a food tray, under and on prep table behind freezers and stove; gallons of oil observed stored directly on next to stove; the food safety certified person not present; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; a dead roach was seen on the side of ice machine; there was a non-functioning sink and garbage grinder in the food prep area; the food facility lacked sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration; there was an accumulation of grease and food residues in the microwave located in the front of kitchen area; there was a hole in the wall next to female toilet room.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 28.
Bai Wei
1038 Race St.
28 violations, 6 serious
Chopsticks, as part of preset tableware, were not covered, wrapped, or protected from contamination via other means; containers of chicken were being thawed using an unapproved method; there was severely dented canned item found in the dry storage area; an unwrapped cut piece of lettuce was in a cold-hold unit; the food safety certified individual lacked documentation to verify they have passed a food safety course; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; a domestic freezer and a a domestic toaster oven were in the prep area; a pipe behind the dish machine was dripping; food debris was found along the floor perimeters of prep area; there was debris on the wall around dish machine in the warewash area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 27.
@Ramen
608 Sansom St.
8 violations, 4 serious
Old mouse droppings observed near the front counter/kitchen area; there was grease accumulation on the floor on pipes and the floor next to the fryer; the person in charge was not available at time of inspection, they showed up later but left to move their car and did not return; spillable employee drinks were found in multiple areas of the food preparation area, in cold holding units next to food and on counters next to food; the handwash sinks were observed with dishes, colanders, and old food debris; rice spoon was in a container of standing water and not in running water or in heated water at 135 degrees F or above; the cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 27.
Khaamar Baari Supermarket II
6919 Castor Ave.
18 violations, 4 serious
A loose tarp was used as a barrier between the area of construction and the meat cutting/warewash area, the food equipment was not protected from construction debris and dust; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the bathroom was inoperable; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; soiled cardboard was lining shelves; the handwash sink was not sealed to wall; a domestic freezers was found in the retail area; the lid for the walk-in freezer was in disrepair; residue and debris were found on shelving; an accumulation of ice found on interior surfaces of freezers; residue and grime was found on surfaces of handwash sink; blood, residue and debris observed on floors in walk-in box; there was clutter observed throughout store; debris and dust was on floors throughout facility.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 27.
Tuna Bar
205 Race St.
20 violations, 8 serious
White slime was found on the interior of the ice machine bin; brown residue was inside a soda nozzle in the bar; the facility was preparing sushi without the required written procedures or safety plan; two cutting boards were found on the floor in the prep area; an employee was drying equipment and utensils with a cloth, rather than allowing them to air dry; the food safety certified individual was not present at all times; there was no hot water; the handwash sink in the bar area was blocked by a box and not accessible at all times for employee use; knives stored between table edges in the bar, which are not easily cleaned and sanitized; a domestic microwave was in the prep area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 26.
Little Caesars
5207 Walnut St.
5 violations, 2 serious
Uncovered pizza dough and garlic sauce were found in the prep area; grease and accumulation of food debris were on the pastry rack and shelf in walk-in cooler; a person in charge was not present; dust was on air ventilation and ceiling; the floors behind prep tables and under equipment, needed cleaning.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 26.
Crown Fried Chicken
1900 E Chelten Ave.
12 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the rear storage and warewashing area; hot water was not readily available throughout establishment for proper handwashing; a person in charge was not present during all hours of operation; uncovered foods in the walk-in cooler were not protected from contamination; employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; damaged gaskets were found on the doors of the prep unit; the garbage grinder was improperly installed on an indirectly plumbed food prep sink; a backflow prevention device was not found on the waterline connected to the ice machine.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 26.
Siu Kee Duck House
111 N 10th St.
16 violations, 6 serious
Raw duck and chicken feet were stored above the pork in the walk-in cooler; the nine chickens and two ducks that were kept at room temperature in the display area and duck drying room were not time logged; mouse droppings were found in the basement; an employee was seen washing pots and utensils in food preparation sink not the warewash sink; sanitizer was not used to wash pots and utensils; there was damaged floor tile grout in the basement; bricks were used for elevation are not smooth and easily cleanable; cardboard was used as floor mats in the ducks drying room and as shelf liners in the basement warewash area; duct tape was used to secure handwash sink in the front food preparation area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 26.
PAKAL INC
6118 Germantown Ave.
11 violations, 2 serious
Mouse droppings were found on shelves in dry storage area near the kitchen, on floor perimeters behind refrigeration units and under prep sink in kitchen area; food residue was found inside lower cabinets of cold hold unit in kitchen area; uncovered ready-to-eat boiled potatoes were found in lower cabinets of cold hold unit in kitchen area; an insect control device was located in dry storage area above refrigeration unit with potential to contaminate food in refrigeration unit; dust and debris were on floor perimeters in storage areas; there were water-stained ceilings in the food prep area; peeling paint was found in rear storage area; there were food stains/residue on floor perimeters inside closet in storage area; brooms and dustpan were idling on floor perimeters and not hanging.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 26.
Family Dollar #5756
6429 Rising Sun Ave.
8 violations, none serious
Mouse feces was found on floors and retail shelving, particularly in food aisles, pet food aisle, under equipment, and throughout back storage area; there was an accumulation of chewed food packaging, food debris was found on shelving in snack aisle; debris, grime and food residue were found on equipment surfaces and shelves in various areas including retail refrigeration units and retail shelving; there was clutter in the back storage area; standing water was found in the back storage area; there were gaps in the doors in the front entrance and back door of storage area; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment are not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 21.
Max Brenner's
212 S 15th St.
11 violations, 5 serious
Bar drains were backing up onto the floor surfaces, the facility did not notify the health department of this health hazard; there was black residue and pink slime on the interior of the ice machine bin; cheeses, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours were not date marked; the handwash sinks at the warewashing unit and food preparation areas were blocked by sponges, teacups, tongs and pans and not accessible at all times for employee use; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; a leak was found at the dump sink in the bar area; there were broken floor tiles near the warewashing area; there was no temperature measuring device available for manual warewashing operation to monitor wash and sanitizer temperatures, the temperature gauge for the final rinse was inaccurate.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 20.
Northeast Poultry Market
6202 Oxford Ave.
13 violations, 3 serious
There was residue, feathers, debris observed on the floors, walls, ceilings and shelves throughout the facility and storage areas; surfaces including the floors, walls, toilet bowl and sink areas in the restroom needed to be cleaned; the indoor trashcans did not have covers/lids; there was a leaking pipe at the hand wash sink in poultry prep area; trash cans were not provided by some of the handwash sinks; there were missing ceiling tiles in animal holding area; there were damaged/missing floor tiles and floor-wall base coving; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the prep areas and restroom were empty; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the slaughter/de-feathering area; there was no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 20.
Five Star Food Market
1337 W Rockland St.
1 violation, none serious
Alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the facility must close the business and remain closed until plan review is submitted and approval is granted by a representative from the department.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations.Inspected Nov. 19.
New Third World t/a Barn
4901 Catharine St.
17 violations, 4 serious
A live mouse was found in the kitchen; mice feces were found throughout the second floor storage room; a live roach was behind the wall of refrigeration units on the second floor; dead roaches were found inside of the beverages cold hold units in the bar area; small flies were in the bar area; the food safety certified person has allowed unacceptable health code violations to exist at the facility; potentially hazardous food was held unapproved temperatures in the defective cold hold unit in kitchen; the door sweep at the bottom of the front exterior door was not in good repair; the cold holding prep unit in kitchen was not in good repair, the doors gaskets were torn and duct tape was used to seal the door; the interior of the beverage cold holding unit in the bar area was rusted; the drain pipe under the three-basin sink in the bar area was leaking; the faucet at handwashing sink in the ladies restroom was not in good repair; there were damaged and missing ceiling tiles throughout facility.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 18.
Antonios Fegomitidis/ Tony's South Philly's Best/V00793
2400 W Passyunk Ave.
3 violations, 2 serious
There was no hot water; the handwash sink in the service area was blocked by utensils and supplies and not accessible at all times for employee use.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 16.
Nunez Mini Market
5701 Warrington Ave.
14 violations, 5 serious
Mice feces was found on shelves in the retail area behind the canned goods and pet food; onion and potatoes containers had debris and an unsanitary surface which can not be cleaned properly; the person in charge was not present during all hours of operation; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food preparation area; an unapproved domestic microwave was found in the food preparation area; there were wooden shelves which are not smooth and not easily cleanable; stained cardboard was found in the retail and food preparation area; debris observed in vent inside of the toilet room.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 16.
Ramayana
1740 S 11th St.
21 violations, 7 serious
Mouse droppings were found around the floor perimeters and on the same shelf as food equipment and single service articles in the food preparation area; staff was not washing dishes properly; there were no paper towels in the restroom area; a person in charge is present at all times; there were cracked floor tiles in the food preparation area; the grease trap and floor surfaces in the basement were not clean; raw chicken was being thawed using an unapproved method; milk crates were being used for elevation; cardboard was being used used as floor mats; aluminum foil was being used as shelf liner in the Black-n-Decker toaster oven; the refrigeration unit had a missing kick plate; the exhaust duct penetration above the exhaust hood in food preparation area was not sealed; there was a leak at the three-basin sink faucet.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 16.
Tejada Food Market II
1800 N 26th St.
16 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were on the staircase area; fruit flies were in the basement; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen; there were uncovered deli meats in the display case located in the kitchen; deli meats and cheeses prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the display cold holding unit were not date marked; old food debris was found on the counter top of display case in the food prep area; there was an accumulation of soil on the floor surfaces behind equipment in the food preparation area, basement, and the retail area; grindable foods was found in the trash can located in the kitchen.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 16.
Smile & Buy
1636 S. 58th St.
22 violations, 11 serious
Dead baby roaches were found in the packaged rice bins, mouse droppings were in the basement by the disposable wares boxes, cockroach were seen by the chest freezer in the basement; eggs were past expiration dates by over a month; the hot water was turned off at the hand wash sink in the food preparation area; unverified bottles of juice were found in the retail area refrigerator; there were several raw animal foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in the various chest freezers; dried fish in the retail area and basement chest freezers was not covered; a band saw and unapproved blenders had food debris and were unclean to sight and touch; pastelillos were not correctly cooked or heated before being placed in the hot hold unit; insecticides or rodenticides that were not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, were in the toilet room area; there was an unlabeled bottle in the facility with an unidentified substance.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 16.
Economic Mini Market
2224 Bryn Mawr Ave.
10 violations, 1 serious
Water ice was stored in the consumer self-service area with no access to handwash sink; the water ice scoop was stored in still water in the retail area; there was no hot water available at handwash sink and three-compartment sink at time of inspection; cardboard was used for chips storage in retail area; there were holes in floor tiles by display case; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the retail and food prep area; the floor needed cleaning; there were perforated ceiling tiles throughout facility.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 16.
Foodery
7829 Germantown Ave.
1 violations, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 16.
Oakdale Grocery
1555 W Oakdale St.
8 violations, 5 serious
The slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; deli meats, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; the facility did not have a garbage grinder; cardboard lining was in the cold hold unit and refrigerator; the three basin sink, prep area hand sink, and restroom hand sink were not sealed to the wall; foil liners were used on prep area shelves; a domestic microwave, stove, and toaster were found; the food safety certified individual was not present during the inspection; the person in charge had no knowledge of the proper method of cleaning food contact surfaces and equipment.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 15.
Leyenda Riviera Lounge
4201 N 8th St
1 violation, none serious
A new exhaust hood was installed before a completed Plan Review Application was submitted to the Office of Food Protection.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 15.
Fruits & Veggis to U
1945 S 9th St.
19 violations, 4 serious
Expired milk was found; eggs were held at an improper temperature; there was no hot water; there were no paper towels at the hand washing sink; there was rust on the interior surface of the refrigeration unit; stains, debris and pooled water were in the refrigeration unit in rear storage area; ice accumulation was found in the reach-in freezer; there were no lids on trash receptacles; soda crates were being used for elevation; cardboard was being used as a shelf liner; there was water damaged and missing ceiling tiles in the rear storage and restroom area; peeling paint found on some wall surfaces.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 15.