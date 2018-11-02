Orchard Smoothie and Cafe

1500 Federal St.

11 violations, 2 serious

Fruit flies were found in the food preparation/sink area and the restroom area; the handwash sink next to the warewashing area was blocked by dishes in the process of being washed and was not accessible at all times for employee use; raw chicken and raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the glass window refrigerator; food debris was found in the display cooler and the tracks to the door of the display cooler; the handwash sink in the restroom was found with no paper towels or adequate hand drying source available; there were domestic freezers and refrigeration units in the facility; the new hood system was not in working order; there was no drain board or adequate storage shelving to allow for storage of soiled and/or clean items before and after cleaning at the warewash sink; unclean food containers were stored on top of a reach in freezer/refrigerator and inside of the handwash sink.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 26.