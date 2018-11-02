A live mouse scurrying under a refrigerator, dead roaches found frozen in the bottom of the reach-in freezer, gnawed packs of rice and cookies, and mouse droppings in a drawer full of serving utensils all caught the eye of Philadelphia health inspectors in the latest edition of Clean Plates.
Inspectors also encountered multiple eateries with no hot water or soap and a few where food employees used their bare hands to touch ready-to-eat foods.
Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 31, health inspectors closed 36 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
Open Arms Early Learning Center
6701 Roosevelt Blvd.
10 violations, 3 serious
There was no hot water throughout the facility; an unapproved microwave was in the infant area; the food safety certified person was not present; there was no sign or poster at the handwash sink in the children's restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands; a general cleaning was needed in the classrooms to remove dust, dirt and food debris from the carpet and floor perimeter; trash bags were found on the ground near the rear door instead of in the dumpsters/trash area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 31.
Aquanation Water Store
6201 N Front St.
2 violations, 2 serious
There was no sign or poster at the handwash sink in the front and rear areas to remind food employees to wash their hand; soap and paper towels were not provided at the handwash sinks in the front area; a cut pipe was found at the handwash sink and the water had no way to drain because the line has been capped off.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 30.
R & L Supermarket
4222 Germantown Ave.
31 violations, 9 serious
Rodent droppings were found on retail area shelving; water was not available at handwash sink in the food prep area; there was expired baby cereal on retail area shelving; there were several uncovered foods in the reach-in freezers, deli display case, and under counter refrigeration unit; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; cooked ham was held at an improper temperature; deli meats, cheeses, hot dogs, and bacon, located in the deli display case, were not marked with the date it was opened; steam tables were not operating; there were unapproved reach-in freezers and a toaster in the food prep area; ice accumulation was found in the chest freezer in the retail area, rear storage area, and reach-in freezers in the food prep area; there was static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler fan covers.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 30.
Starbucks Coffee
4600 City Line Ave.
6 violations, 3 serious
There was no hot water at the handwashing sinks throughout the facility ; two boxes of dairy had missing lids; there was an unlidded trash receptacle in the food prep area; the broom and dust pan were directly on floor in food prep area and not being stored properly.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 30.
Mannino's of Manayunk
5154 Ridge Ave.
13 violations, 2 serious
Mouse droppings were found on ledges of equipment and the wall in kitchen and basement areas; flies were found in the facility; the can openers had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; the hand wash sink for the front service area observed was not properly sealed to the wall; clean dishes were stored upward, exposing food contact surfaces to contaminants; there were chipped and missing floor tiles in basement area; peeling paint was found on wall surfaces and floors in basement area; there was no valid food safety certificate found; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 29.
San Rafael Mini Market II
4856 B St.
14 violations, 5 serious
A George Foreman grill, domestic fryer, and hot-hold unit were found in the food prep area. The facility was not approved to cook hot food; the person in charge was not present; there was no sign at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the restroom area was empty; processed ready-to-eat deli meat located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; there was food debris along door tracks of the display case; rusted shelving was found in the retail area; the utility sink did not provided for proper disposal of mop water; there were water stained ceiling tiles observed in the retail area; food debris, dust, dirt was found along floor perimeters throughout the facility; there was no garbage disposal.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 29.
Orchard Smoothie and Cafe
1500 Federal St.
11 violations, 2 serious
Fruit flies were found in the food preparation/sink area and the restroom area; the handwash sink next to the warewashing area was blocked by dishes in the process of being washed and was not accessible at all times for employee use; raw chicken and raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the glass window refrigerator; food debris was found in the display cooler and the tracks to the door of the display cooler; the handwash sink in the restroom was found with no paper towels or adequate hand drying source available; there were domestic freezers and refrigeration units in the facility; the new hood system was not in working order; there was no drain board or adequate storage shelving to allow for storage of soiled and/or clean items before and after cleaning at the warewash sink; unclean food containers were stored on top of a reach in freezer/refrigerator and inside of the handwash sink.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 26.
Harrison's Hideout
6378 Torresdale Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present.
Due to the lack of a Food Safety Certified Person, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 26.
Cosmi's Deli
1501 S. 8th St.
22 violations, 6 serious
There was a cracked glass doors with duct tape on the deli display unit in the food preparation area; mouse droppings were found around floor perimeters in the front and rear food preparation area; pooled water was found in the refrigeration unit; there was a leak in the refrigerator in the food preparation area; drywall was being used to cover the door way in the rear basement entrance in the storage area; there was black residue and debris along the floor perimeters in the front food preparation area; stains were found on wall surfaces in rear food preparation/ storage area; raw chicken was stored above other potentially hazardous food items in the refrigeration unit; cheese, chili and tomato sauce and were not held at proper temperatures; hand lotion was stored on the same shelf along with single service articles and above the meat slicer near the ware washing/ checkout counter area; hand sanitizer and soap were stored above or on the same shelf with the meat slicer and/or single service articles in the ware washing/ checkout counter area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 26.
Cedar Park Safe Haven
4926 Baltimore Ave.
14 violations, 6 serious
There was no water available in toilet rooms; several food employees were observed touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands; employees were seen donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the good prep area; there were uncovered chocolate chips, pastry balls, and butter in lower section of cold hold unit, uncovered cooked potatoes in the walk-in cooler, and, uncovered fries and onion rings in deep freezer; tuna salad was missing the date it was prepared; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 26.
Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop
8509 Germantown Ave.
21 violations, 7 serious
Mouse droppings, dead roaches, dust, and other debris were found on the floors in the retail, food prep area, and basement. on shelving throughout the food prep and retail areas, and in the display window; there were soiled glueboards found with dead roaches in the rear storage area; stagnant water found inside the refrigerator in the food prep area; knives and/or cleavers stored between butcher block edges which are not easily cleaned and sanitized; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there were cracked/damaged wall surfaces behind the warewashing sink; the retail/food prep ceiling was peeling; the current food safety manager's certificate had expired; medicines and other personal items are stored in the warewashing area; not in a separate designated employee area; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval: facility is vacuum packaging without an approved food safety plan.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 25.
Choe, Chungmuk/Kobawoo Express/V05146
1919 N 13th St.
12 violations, 6 serious
There were mouse droppings in the drawer with the serving utensils, on the floor perimeters of the truck and the shelf below the serving window; there was no available hot or cold water on the mobile unit; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; noodles and fish cakes, were not cooled properly; cucumber kimchi, beansprouts, fish cakes, noodles and smoked fish were not held at proper temperatures; a domestic microwave was fund; domestic coolers were used to store rice; a garden hose, not a food-grade hose was found; a lighter was found on a food preparation table; rice paddles were stored in standing water.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 25.
P4 U
6316 Woodland Ave.
6 violations, 2 serious
Gnawed packs of rice and cookies observed in the retail shelves; there was visible physical evidence of rodent activity on the food shelves, pet food aisle and in the rear storage area; insecticides or rodenticides that were not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage. were found in the rear storage area; there was clutter, dust, debris, and store items observed on the floors and behind shelves; the retail shelves were stained and dusty; there were gaps and openings at the wall to floor junction.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 25.
Heathland Hospitality Group
1600 Market St.
11 violations, 5 serious
The milk was expired; there was no hot water at the sinks; heavy food debris and dead roaches were seen on the floors and/or behind the food equipment, shelves, refrigeration units and other locations; commercially processed ready-to-eat deli meat and cheese, located in the reach-in refrigeration unit, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked, where it was needed; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; an employee did not follow proper handwash procedures and wash hands between changing tasks; there were no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the retail area to remind food employees to wash their hands; moist wiping cloths were lying on a table and not stored in sanitizing solution.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 25.
Tracey's Place
1600 Market St.
5 violations, 2 serious
The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by bacon and not accessible at all times for employee use; a person in charge was not present; a domestic microwave was found; there was low hot water pressure at the handsink; the shelving and handsink were not sealed to the wall.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 25.
Khan Grill
9998 Frankford Ave.
5 violations, 3 serious
There was no hot water at the handsink; the food safety certified person was not present; cut tomatoes and cut lettuce were not held at the proper temperatures; there were unapproved cardboard liners found; the approval sticker was not found.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 24.
New Lucky 7
1903 S 7th St.
2 violations, 1 serious
A live mouse was seen scurrying underneath the refrigeration unit; the person in charge was not present.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 24.
Kabul Restaurant
106 Chestnut St.
18 violations, 4 serious
Raw meat was draining into the three compartment sink in a heavily rusted rack with residue accumulation; mouse droppings were found on the floor in kitchen storage area, the basement behind deep freezers, and on foil lined shelving; several containers of cooked food/sauces observed in walk-in cooler but were lacking dates in which they were prepared; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the employee toilet room; there was no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in toilet rooms to remind food employees to wash their hands; the walk-in cooler floor had debris accumulation; the fan guard in two door refrigeration unit had dust/dirt accumulation; the floor surfaces had broken tiles and exposed wood; the person in control of premises had not posted "No Smoking" signs.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 23.
Fresh & Tasty Donuts Inc
4096 Lancaster Ave.
15 violations, 4 serious
Drain flies were found on dishes, food, and tables; there was old food residue, dishes and utensils in the handwash sink; the grill needed cleaning, old food residue was present; bacon was held at improper temperatures; all food prep tables and cutting boards needs cleaning and sanitizing; all bottom portions of prep and storage tables had old food debris and residue; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; trash receptacles were not covered to prevent entry of insects; the floors throughout establishment were not clean; a general cleaning of three compartment sink which had food debris in all compartments was needed.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 23.
Let's Wok
6258 N Broad St.
16 violations, 4 serious
Dead roaches were found frozen at the bottom of the reach-in freezer; uncovered food below the cold-hold unit and in the prep area was not protected from contamination; eggs were not held at the proper temperatures; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food prep area; a light bulb in the food prep/warewashing area was burned out; there was ice accumulation in the chest freezer in the food prep area; the microwave had food residue; plastic grocery bags were being used for food storage; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; moist wiping cloths were lying on food prep table and not stored in sanitizing solution.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 23.
116 Jamaica Cusine and Bakery
1165 S 9th St.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 23.
Family Dollar Store # 7150
1500 E Erie Ave.
3 violations, none serious
Mouse activity found throughout establishment including behind refrigeration units, front counter food display; the refrigeration units to adjacent walls needed to be sealed to eliminate gaps to prevent rodent harborage area; floors need cleaning in various areas due to mouse fences but primarily at front counter area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 20.
Mezquita Grocery
300 S 52nd St.
12 violations, 4 serious
There was no hot water in establishment, hands can't not be properly washed; pickles, tomatoes, mayo, lettuce, and peppers were found uncovered in deli display case; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli display, was not date marked; a general floor cleaning was needed in the retail area and in prep area behind equipment; there was inadequate lighting in retail area
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 19.
Crown Fried Chicken & Grill
933 N Broad St.
7 violations, 2 serious
Old blood and food debris were found inside of the walk-in cooler; there were cases of cheese sauce and ketchup on the floor; a can of Raid was found on the floor behind the chemical storage rack; the person in charge was not present; the garbage grinder was not working; cardboard was used to line the lower shelf of breading station; there was a slow draining handwash sink in the front; there were damaged ceiling tiles throughout the facility.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 19.
J & S Restaurant
13 E Cheltenham Ave.
14 violations, 3 serious
Food preparation occurred while the facility was ceased; there were mouse droppings found throughout the facility including on shelving behind the front counter, in the cabinet under the flat top grill, and on the floors in the walk-in cooler, in and behind the wooden platforms where refrigeration and freezer equipment were stored; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by cleaning supplies and not accessible at all times for employee use; hot water at the handwashing sink in the employee restroom did not reach the required minimum temperature; the warewashing sink was not properly sealed to the wall; trash receptacles were stored on an absorbent soil surface;
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 19.
Fingers and Wings Pizzeria
3032 N 22nd St.
19 violations, 8 serious
Dirty dishes were stored in the rinse basin; there were uncovered deli meat and fries in the reach-in freezer; raw chicken was stored on the same shelf as ready-to-eat coleslaw in the walk-in cooler; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat baked potatoes, cut onions, and cut tomatoes, prepared in the food facility located in the refrigeration unit, were not date marked; cheese was not held at the correct temperature; a window in the customer service area did not have a screen or glass; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; there were holes in the ceilings and walls of food prep area that were not properly sealed, water stained/ damaged ceiling tiles in rear food prep area, unfinished walls and ceilings observed in rear food prep area, damaged flooring throughout, unsealed utility pipe penetrations were found in the basement area, and base coving in the food prep area was peeling.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 19.
Cafe Thanh Truc
1037 S 8th St.
32 violations, 12 serious
Food including fish sauce, pork and sprouts held at improper temperatures; yogurts located in refrigeration unit in retail area were prepared in a private home and may not be used or offered for human consumption in a food facility; raw meats observed stored above cooked/ready to eat food items; par cooked animal derived food observed stored in one container; the inspection revealed a change of ownership; the food safety certified person was not present; there were several prepared broths in portioned containers and pots within refrigeration unit but not marked with preparation date; proper cooling methods were not used for potentially hazardous foods including cooked shrimp; mouse droppings were found on the floor besides the display case; there was a fly strip in the prep area; there was a gas connected burner outside the establishment under a shed. A large pot of beef bones were boiling at the time of inspection.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 19.
Conoco
5701 Rising Sun Ave.
5 violations, 2 serious
There were severely dented, distressed canned items observed in retail area; a person in charge was not present; there was dust, debris and residue were observed on shelves, counters and equipment surfaces including in retail area, on floors and floor wall juncture and perimeter; there was food residue and debris on coffee prep counter and interior surfaces of cabinetry; residue was on the surfaces of warewash sink area; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 18.
South Style Pizza & Deli
449 S 61st St.
18 violations, 9 serious
Dead roaches were found on food contact surfaces; single use dessert containers, spoons and forks; on the food prep table where slicer and milkshake machine are located; on floors throughout kitchen, food prep area, and point of sale area and inside and along opening creases of reach-in freezers and deli meat case in front of store; live and dead roaches observed on food contact surfaces and non-food contact surfaces; stove area, prep tables, storage areas, drawer where single use items are stored; expired heavy cream was fund in the refrigerator potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, including chicken salad, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in, was not date marked; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; mayo and tomatoes were not held at the proper temperature; food employees observed not wearing hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints. personal beverages were stored with retail food; there was no mechanical ventilation provided in toilet room.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 18.
G&T Deli
7370 Frankford Ave.
10 violations, 6 serious
There was no hot water available; paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the restroom; the handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; cleaning chemicals were stored on the same shelf with food; gum and beverages were not stored at least six inches above the floor in the prep area; the domestic microwave, soda crates that were used for elevation, and wooden storage racks in the basement do not meet minimum design and sanitation standards; dust accumulation was found on the vent cover in the restroom; dust and debris were along the basement stairwell.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 18.
Khan, Asghar/Gyro Cart Halal/V07027/Roamer
Non permanent location
9 violations, 7 serious
No running water was available on mobile cart; all cooking and food contact surfaces were heavily soiled; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the prep area; food including chicken, falafel mix and fish were not held at proper temperatures; the person in charge was not present at all times; the floor needed cleaning; cardboard was lining the flooring of mobile cart.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, and as per on duty district supervisor, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 18.
Over The Rainbow
4301 Tyson Ave.
8 violations, 1 serious
There was an accumulation of mouse droppings along the floor perimeter and on higher shelving in the two-year classroom and around the refrigerator in the infant class; there was expired milk in the refrigerator of two-year classroom; the two mini refrigerators, one was not in use, had mold and ice accumulation; there were unsealed gaps/holes around utility lines in classrooms; there was a hot water delay at the handwash sinks in the boy's restroom; the wall/floor coving was not well-sealed in older toddlers and 2 yr classroom; there were damaged wall areas in the kitchen near the rear door.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 18.
Gratz Food Market
4500 N Grantz St.
11 violations, 2 serious
Water was lacking at the handwash sink in the employee restroom area; the garbage grinder was installed on a shallow basin handwash sink; a non-operational refrigerator was found in the retail area; the warewashing sink was not properly sealed to the wall; cardboard was used as lining on shelving in the retail area; there were raw wood surfaces in the retail area; debris was found on shelving in the reach-in freezer in the retail area; there was no utility sink found during inspection; a backflow prevention device was not found during inspection; a garbage can or dumpster was not found during inspection for the storage of the facility's garbage; floors were in need of repair in rear storage area; debris was found on the floor in the retail area; there were holes in walls in rear storage room; there were unnecessary items in the rear storage area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 18.
Superior Pasta Company
905 Christian St.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 17.
Las Lomas Bakery & Grocery
1032 S 9th St.
5 violations, none serious
German roaches were found on walls in prep and upstairs storage areas; mouse droppings found on the basement stairway; there were rusted shelving surfaces in the display case and prep area; cardboard was used as shelf liner; flooring in toilet room and in retail was in bad repair; there was missing wall coving in the kitchen; defective floor tiles were found throughout the prep area; lights in the pastry case were not shielded from breakage.
The establishment was ordered closed by the Court of Common Pleas. As a result, this establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 17.
Family Dollar Store # 7150
1500 E Erie Ave.
9 violations, 1 serious
Two live mice were seen with one in the rear storage area and one by pet food aisle in the retail area; mouse droppings were found on the floor perimeter by refrigeration units in the retail area, lower shelves in the retail area, on floor and on top of boxes throughout the rear storage area; there were unapproved soda crates used for elevation/storage of food items; gaps/holes were found around utility lines; there was clutter in the rear storage area that prevented adequate cleaning and provided harborage areas for pests; there were damaged walls/ceiling areas in the rear storage area; part of the rear storage area and closet by the restrooms were inaccessible.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 16.