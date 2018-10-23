J & S Restaurant

13 E Chelten Ave.

30 violations, 11 serious

Flies were landing on the tip of the syrup bottle; mouse droppings were found on shelving throughout the facility, including on a wood platform where the chest freezers were stored, in the cabinet under the flat top grill, on top of the reach-in freezer, and on the floors in the walk-in cooler and on the floors around the toilet of the employee restroom; cooked sausages were in direct contact with a soiled cloth; food including eggs, ham, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce were not held at proper temperatures and needed to be discarded; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce; paper towels were not available in the customer restroom; food employees observed eating food in the food prep area; food employees put on single use gloves without a prior hand wash and did not wash hands between changing tasks and after eating; hot water and soap were not available in the employee restroom; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by containers and bottles; not accessible at all times for employee use; there was grease accumulation on the fire suppression lines and filters under the exhaust hood.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 15.