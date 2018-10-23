Dead flies and fly larva in a Pepsi cooler, more flies on the tip of a syrup bottle, live roaches nesting in an oven, mice feces on a can of corn, a pickle bucket used to store sugar and a cat in the basement. Philadelphia restaurant inspectors have an eye for detail.
They also encountered facilities with no hot water, soap or paper towels, expired baby food for sale and a can of Raid stored with seasonings.
In this edition of Clean Plates, health inspectors closed 19 facilities for various violations between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
Uno Food Market
102 E. Allegheny Ave.
13 violations, 4 serious
There was no hot in the facility including at the handwash sink faucets in the warewashing and restroom areas; the hot water heater was not connected to pipes; there were spider webs in restroom area wall/ceiling; there was no handwash sink proximal to the retail area water ice operation as required; jars of bottled water and other beverages were not stored at least six inches above the floor in the retail area; an unapproved Sunbeam microwave oven was in the coffee station; there were several missing and water-stained ceiling tiles in the warewashing, rear storage and retail areas; there was clutter, and debris accumulation found along the floor perimeters of the warewashing and rear storage areas; the facility was asked to discontinue the retail area water ice operation.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 15.
J & S Restaurant
13 E Chelten Ave.
30 violations, 11 serious
Flies were landing on the tip of the syrup bottle; mouse droppings were found on shelving throughout the facility, including on a wood platform where the chest freezers were stored, in the cabinet under the flat top grill, on top of the reach-in freezer, and on the floors in the walk-in cooler and on the floors around the toilet of the employee restroom; cooked sausages were in direct contact with a soiled cloth; food including eggs, ham, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce were not held at proper temperatures and needed to be discarded; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce; paper towels were not available in the customer restroom; food employees observed eating food in the food prep area; food employees put on single use gloves without a prior hand wash and did not wash hands between changing tasks and after eating; hot water and soap were not available in the employee restroom; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by containers and bottles; not accessible at all times for employee use; there was grease accumulation on the fire suppression lines and filters under the exhaust hood.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 15.
Angie Manyeah's Kitchen
618 S. 52nd St.
21 violations, 10 serious
A can of corn with mouse feces was found on the floor under prep table; there was visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity seen in the throughout the facility including flies, a mouse and a cockroach were found in the food prep area, and dead flies and fly larva were in Pepsi cooler; there were several trays of food was on the floor in the food prep areas; a pan of uncovered cooked rice and a barrel of raw rice were found in the food prep area; a larger quantity of frying oil in a pot was was found uncovered underneath a table in the food prep area; potentially hazardous food including chicken and cassava leaf sauce were held at improper temperatures; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink located in the food prep area was empty; there was no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; there was no soap or trash receptacle at hand wash sink in food prep area; a can of Raid was on the shelf next to seasonings; a thorough cleaning throughout food prep area was needed; the person in charge arrived at the end of inspection.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 12.
Shirley's Boys Variety Store
5731 Malvern St.
18 violations, 3 serious
There was a large volume of flies in the facility; a fly catcher was stored directly over hot holding unit and prep table with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensil; a cat was in the basement area; the inspection revealed a change of ownership; renovations started prior to plan submission; there was no food safety certified person in facility at time of inspection; there was no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; a general floor cleaning was needed throughout facility to remove dust and dirt along floor perimeter; there were unapproved toasters, a reach-in freezer, and deep fryers found in the facility; the warewash sinks do not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment that needed manual cleaning; a general floor cleaning was needed throughout facility to remove dust and dirt along floor perimeter; there were holes in the ceiling in rear area; missing tiles were in the sales area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 11.
Papa John's
713 W. Girard Ave.
8 violations, 2 serious
The person in charge was not initially present; while the person in charge has a ServSafe Food handlers certificate, it was advised they obtain a ServSafe Manager's certificate; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food; the vents under the hood had an accumulation of dust; there were two defective lights underneath the exhaust hood; a lidded receptacle not provided in the restroom.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 10.
Mast Community Charter School
6238 Rising Sun Ave.
11 violations, 1 serious
There was no hot was in the restrooms and handwash sink in food prep area for the 6201 Rising Sun Ave. building; some sink equipment and counter edges and junctures were not sealed to the adjoining walls with an approved caulk; cracked caulk was observed on the restroom sinks, handwash sinks, and fountains; there was dust and debris on some surfaces and along some floor-wall perimeters/junctures including under/around the water tank, under racks storing dry goods and the equipment in the food prep area; there was no base coving found; there was stained and damaged ceiling tiles; a sink in the boy's restroom was inoperable; debris was found on floors in restrooms; lidded trashcans were not provided in the girl's and staff restrooms; there were water-damaged/missing/displaced ceiling areas in hallways, cafeteria, storage areas etc.; there were damaged/missing/uneven floor areas; gaps and holes were found around the utility lines.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 9.
Happy Star Restaurant
1204 N 52nd St.
12 violations, 3 serious
There was visible physical evidence of mice droppings observed by reach-in freezers, water ice freezer and under equipment in the prep area; there were flies; uncovered food was found in the freezers and refrigerators; containers used as scoops were stored in food storage bins; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in and refrigerator, were not date marked; working bulk food ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food; rear and front outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there was no trashcan in restroom; the drain on handwashing sink for the restroom was leaking; there was a domestic microwave in the prep area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 4.
America's Best Wing
5694 Rising Sun Ave.
12 violations, 6 serious
Cheesecake and desserts, opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not date marked; there were broken/unused display cases; duct tape was used to repair a damaged freezer lid that was missing hinges; a person in charge was not present; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; the paper towel dispensers at the handwash sink in the food prep area and bathrooms were empty; there was uncovered food in the freezer; there was residue and debris on the floors, and surfaces of fixtures at the sinks, and toilet bowls; there was an accumulation of dust in the vents; one light under the ventilation hood was inoperable; ice had accumulated on the interior surfaces of freezers; residue and debris were found on surfaces of food equipment, handles of refrigeration units, shelving and inside front counter cabinetry.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 4.
Caribbean Star & Grill
1235 N 52nd St.
28 violations, 11 serious
There was a large volume of house flies and fresh mouse droppings found; raw chicken and other food items were not held at the proper temperatures; food was being prepared on grill outside, with no overhead protection; the food safety certificate expired in September; a food employee was seen washing their hands at the food prep sink rather than the designated handwash sink; food was being stored in the handwashing sink; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; food was stored in nonfood-grade bags inside of the refrigerator; the restroom door was not self-closing; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked; holes were found in the floor/wall junctures, which may be a potential harborage area for rodents and insects; there were cracked floor tiles; the floor needed a general cleaning, under both grinder and food prep sink equipment and three compartment sink
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 4.
Charley B's II
6402 Stenton Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 4.
Yourim E. Yohunna/Tasty Meals on Wheels Cart/#V00870
100 S. 19th St.
11 violations, 6 serious
Hot and cold water were not available at the hand sink; multiple foods including rice, lamb, chicken and vegetables, were not held at the correct temperature; the food safety certified person was not initially present; the handwash sink was blocked by a bag of lettuce; the handwash sink did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; steam table drains into the hand sink; grease buildup was found underneath cooking equipment; the establishment was using cardboard, which is not easily cleanable, as a floor mat.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 4.
Sok,Bopha/Bopha Fruit Salad/V08212
3497 N Broad St.
7 violations, 4 serious
Hot water was not available at the handwash sink in the mobile food unit; employee's hands could not be washed properly without the hot water; an employee was washing blenders in mobile food unit handwash sink; cut pineapples, watermelons, honey dew and cantaloupes in the cold-hold unit were not held at the proper temperature; an unapproved water/food igloo cooler was present in the mobile food unit; cardboard boxes were used as floor mats in the mobile food unit.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 4.
Frank's Lunch
2401 S Columbus Blvd.
7 violations, 3 serious
Food including eggs were not held at the proper temperature; the food safety certificate for the person in charge had expired; ready-to-eat cheese, sliced slab bacon, and chicken breast, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the cold unit and refrigerator, were not date marked; defective cold units were used for dry storage; a domestic microwave was found.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 3.
Youma African Cuisine
4519 Baltimore Ave.
17 violations, 7 serious
Dead roaches were found in the restroom and in the light shields of the kitchen; live roaches were found nesting in the oven and at the hand wash sink; sinks were not sealed to the wall; a food safety person was not present; the handwash sinks in the restrooms did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; a can of the Hot Shot was seen in the restaurant. Only a licensed exterminator is permitted to use pesticides in a restaurant; the mechanical exhaust hood had an accumulation of grease and dust; the three basin sink was leaking; single use plastic forks were stored at the front counter where they are not protected from contamination via customer sneeze or cough; there were holes in the kitchen walls near the corners.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 3.
Sweet Treat Hut
1240 N 50th St.
14 violations, 5 serious
There was no hot water available in establishment at time of inspection; fruit flies were found in the food prep area; food in the refrigerator was stored in tin cans; an employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food salads, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the undercounter refrigerator, were not date marked; there were holes in the ceiling and cracked floor tiles.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 3.
Royu Mini Market
3878 Glendale St.
14 violations, 2 serious
Front exterior door was left open without proper screening to protect against the entry of pests; flies were found throughout the facility; the handwash sink was not properly sealed to the adjoining wall; a food safety certified person was not present at the time of inspection; the facility changed from a deli operation to a pre-packaged operation with water ice, there was no three-compartment, warewashing sink available to wash, rinse, and sanitize utensils for water ice operation; the water ice chest freezer needed to be defrosted; there were severely damaged floor, wall, and ceiling areas throughout the facility; the floors throughout the facility needed cleaning; there was inadequate lighting in the refrigeration units.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 3.
San Rafael Mini Market IV
4260 Castor Ave.
22 violations, 6 serious
Old mice feces was found on shelves in retail area by the cat food; fruit flies were seen in the produce section at the front of the facility; raw bacon was stored over top sauces and directly next to beef hot dogs in the bottom compartment of the cold-hold prep station; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; food on the right side of the steam table was not held at the correct temperature; an exhaust hood, griddle, fryers, and oven/stovetop were installed in 2016 without a completed Plan Review application; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods, such as deli meat and cheese, prepared/opened in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli case, were not date marked.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 02.
Cresheim Valley Grain Exchange
7152 Germantown Ave.
10 violations, 1 serious
Dead roaches, dust and other debris were on floor perimeters in kitchen and basement areas; grime was found on food contact surfaces of beverage nozzle in bar area; roaches were in lower cabinet in bar area; there was old food residue on food contact surfaces of the wall-mounted potato cutter in kitchen area; sinks in the facility are not properly sealed to the walls; there were openings and gaps on the ceilings in the food prep area; holes were found on the floor in the front service area; there were damaged and missing ceiling tiles and floors observed in the food prep /warewashing areas; stagnant water was found on the floor in the basement area; the concrete floor in the basement area was damaged.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Oct. 2.
30 Street Mini Market
1400 N 30th St.
19 violations, 9 serious
Hot water was not available; the water heater was not operational; mouse droppings were found on jars and cans of food in retail aisles; an employee washed their hands without soap; expired baby food and milk were found in the retail area; a pickle bucket was reused to store bulk sugar; cups were used as sugar scoops; the restroom walls were not clean; the prep area had water damaged ceiling surfaces; deli meats and cheeses located in the deli display case were not marked with the dates they were opened; wrapped soft pretzels were not properly labeled at the front counter; the food safety certified individual was not present at the start of the inspection.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Oct. 1.