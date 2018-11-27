The majority of the children lived in new homes, which lessened the likelihood paint chips were a culprit — 42 homes were built after 1978, when lead-based paints were banned in the U.S. Brass objects, jewelry, cookware, and other consumer items that might have contained lead were found in 10 of the homes. In 32 of the homes, there was no evidence of lead in paint, dust, mini-blinds, faucets, bathtub glaze, or furniture finish. But in seven of the homes, the researchers found that the collected samples of spices, herbal remedies, and ceremonial powders (nonfood products used for social or religious markings) – which children might accidentally ingest – contained high levels of lead.