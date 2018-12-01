The updated data, to be presented Saturday at a hematology conference, are from the global clinical trial in 10 countries. Of 99 patients treated with Kymriah, 40 percent saw their lymphoma completely disappear, mirroring earlier results in fewer patients. Although the patients had not been followed long enough to determine the durability of the remissions, trend data indicated that 64 percent would still be cancer-free at 18 months.