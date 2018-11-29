The bill cites a 2009 study in which boys who got the hepatitis B vaccine were reported to be three times as likely to have an autism-spectrum disorder as boys who did not get the vaccine. There was indeed such a study, but it had severe limitations. Among them: Identification of children as being autistic was based on a parental survey, not medical records. Some of the children in the study were born years before the vaccine was recommended by the federal government. And the authors excluded three-quarters of the children in the study because their parents did not supply proof of vaccination — preventing a true determination of any link with autism.