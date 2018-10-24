The 360-degree, three-dimensional computer-generated experience may be more familiar to video gamers than hospital patients, but in the last 15 years, as the prices for the technology have dropped and the devices have become smaller and more portable, hospitals have begun to embrace virtual reality. In the spring, the health-care market-research firm Kalorama reported that the virtual and augmented reality market grew from $525 million in 2012 to $976 million in 2017.