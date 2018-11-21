The window of opportunity. Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) works by preventing the virus from copying itself, while Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) and two similar drugs keep the virus from spreading within the body. Either way, antivirals should be given within 48 hours of the first symptoms to be effective. Ebbing Lautenbach, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Pennsylvania, said the flu usually hits hard and suddenly – unlike, say, a cold. "But it still requires a patient to feel lousy and then fairly quickly contact their provider," he said. "If you're outside the 48-hour window, there's not much to be gained" from an antiviral.