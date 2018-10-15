It seemed like her husband had been right when nothing unusual happened that night or the next day. On Friday, Oct. 27, though, he went to an ultrasound conference at Jefferson Stratford Hospital. One of the attending physicians there thought he was slurring words and answering questions unusually slowly. The group took a look at him, but, again, he seemed OK. Sciancalepore was worried this time, but he drove to Washington Township and began his work day. He did a procedure without any problems, but when he tried later to type on the computer, his left hand wasn't working well. Before he could figure out what to do, there was a "rapid response" alert on the overhead — a call for the critical care team to rush to a patient's room. When he got there, Joan Wiley, an attending physician and mentor, saw that Sciancalepore was having trouble getting his arms into the protective gown. "I immediately knew something was wrong," she said, but the patient came first. After the patient was stabilized, Wiley insisted that Sciancalepore go to the emergency room with another fellow. He resisted, saying he had work to do, but he went.