Dolores Suarez and Caroline Grant, who head the New York-based design firm Dekar Design, say most of their clients need a tub and a shower. In their experience, it's often a his-and-her situation, in which one prefers baths and one prefers showers, so creating a designated space for the tub is essential. And if there are children, they say a tub is critical, as it's the safest and most fun way to bathe them.