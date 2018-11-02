Going 100 percent gluten free in our culture is very difficult, as it's hard to tell when cross-contamination happens. Flour dust floats around in restaurant kitchens and bakeries, so the "GF" bread sticks may simply be "reduced gluten." In a store, if just one person dips the used wheat flour scoop into the GF rice flour bin because that scoop went missing, boom, the whole bin of rice flour is no longer gluten free at all, even if the label says so.