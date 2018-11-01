Close out the vegetables. It's time for fair-weather gardeners to start putting their vegetable plots to bed. Clean out everything that's been mangled by frost, and sort into two piles. Anything that has gone to seed or is full of bugs and disease goes into a trash bag; everything else goes into the compost bin, chopped fine. If you've had any issue with Harlequin bugs this year, pull out any cole crops or residue of cole crops and put that in the trash bag, too — nothing says Home Sweet Home in winter for these guys like trashy cabbage leaves. Cover any naked soil with the residue from your cleaned-out compost bin. More experienced gardeners will have crops until way late in the season, many of them under cover of plastic or row-covering cloth. So if you're feeling really adventurous, sow some pea seeds in to the beds in case there's time for them to sprout. Pea shoots are a delicious addition to early winter salads when everything else has gone south.