Learn about frost dates. Out in the counties, we can expect a frost anywhere between Oct. 15 and 31, and slightly later in the city. But there are so many shades of frost! There's the just-too-cold-for-the-basil frost (gets down to 40), the nipping frost (whacks the tops of the tomatoes and the edges of the annuals), the heavy-dew-on-the-low-spots-on-the-lawn frost (kills off most of the annuals and any tomatoes you haven't covered at night with a blanket), the white-stuff-on-the-windows frost (makes all the leaves fall off the ginkgo trees in a day), the killing frost (gets down below about 28, and kills everything you're trying to protect), and the hell-freezes-over frost (where the ground freezes solid, and hoses, rain barrels and water pipes burst, figs wipe out, and even the spinach dies). If you care about those things, protect them or harvest them.