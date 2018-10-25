In a guest bathroom, simply having a squeegee in the shower implies, of course, that you'd like for it to be used. And a good house guest will at least make an effort to be helpful. However, try to let it slide, especially for those staying for just a day or two. No one will ever keep things just the way you want them, and some people may have no idea why the squeegee is there. You could be a little more insistent with your own family, especially if they grew up with your cleaning expectations and they are staying for a while. But even so, they are still your guests.