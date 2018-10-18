Then, create smaller "rooms" or areas within the larger room. Make a list of the most important activities you need to accommodate now and later, and set up your current furniture as best as you can to support all those activities, even if it means some leftover space because you don't actually have the right furniture now. One day, you will. Your living space will feel more comfortable with parts of the big room that work really well, rather than to simply scatter around what you do have or push it all up against the walls.