Whatever you do, test out your new system long before your event. Depending on many variables, from the diffuser's size to the fragrance you prefer, and any drafts or air currents, you may need several diffusers throughout your home. And do a little research on aromatherapy and fragrances to help set the mood you want for different situations. For example, lavender is best used to help you relax, less optimal for an energetic gathering. Better scents for a party would include bergamot essential oil (or Earl Grey tea), and citrusy scents such as orange, grapefruit, and lemon verbena.