Survey the damage in the herb garden wrought by dropping temperatures. Lemon basil has turned gray, regular basil is curled and brown, but the Thai basil seems to have stood the test. Cut it now before super cold temperatures, and hang it upside down if you'd like to dry it. You could also process it in the microwave: Take all the leaves off the stems and put them on a plate in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time, turning them frequently until they are crisp and crumbly. Another option: Put fresh leaves in the blender with enough oil to make a slurry, freeze the mixture in an ice cube tray until solid, and take out the cubes and put them in a ziplock freezer bag. Later you can mix them with hot pasta, adding garlic Parmesan cheese and pine nuts to make a wonderful pesto. I never add the garlic at the blender stage because it makes my smoothies takes taste strange the next day.