By five months, Giselle was already a seasoned traveler, with trips to Virginia, the Poconos, and Florida. Those vacations yielded golden moments — Giselle responding gleefully to new sights and sounds, or paddling in a floatie while her brother and sister swam — and nightmarish incidents, such as the time at the airport check-in counter when an officious clerk told Amy she had to check her diaper bag. Giselle's diaper needed changing already, the older kids were chasing each other around the ticket line, and the worker chided, "What are you doing, traveling with three kids by yourself?"