One donor stood out: an athletic college graduate in excellent health, with a photograph of herself in running gear. Paul runs half-marathons. "I thought: 'Oh, I like that.' But, really, it was a leap of faith." Paul hasn't met the egg donor, but she's agreed to have her contact information shared with any offspring once they turn 18. He flew to Chicago for the first embryo transfer in March 2017. "That was ultimately unsuccessful, and very emotionally challenging because there was no real reason. It was a chemical pregnancy," he says. Doctors advised waiting three months — an excruciating lag, Paul remembers — before trying again.