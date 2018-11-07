This may sound obvious, but arrive in your departure port at least one day early when possible. That eases worries about delayed flights or literally missing the boat. Once a ship opens for boarding, its restaurants and facilities are fully operational. Leave your suitcases with the porters and get on early with a carry-on packed with whatever you'll need to entertain yourself for a few hours. You can eat lunch, familiarize yourself with the ship, and, if you've packed a swimsuit and sunscreen, be lounging by the pool before the ship even leaves port.