When Gaudí died in 1926, at 73, the project was far from complete. The race is on to finish it by 2026, the centenary of the architect's death — a benchmark that will no doubt lure more visitors to what is already the top tourist attraction in the city. More than 4.5 million people a year tour the fantastical structure, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which is adorned with ornate flourishes inside and out.