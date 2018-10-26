We missed out on my first choice — a tour of the abandoned Keys Ranch — and instead headed from the visitor center to hike the nearby Split Rock loop. Half a dozen cars were parked in an unpaved lot. Will got out of the car, and as I changed shoes and stuffed a daypack with water bottles, he ran to the closest ridge of rocks. Soon he was 60 feet up. "Oh, man, I forgot how cool a place this is," he called down.