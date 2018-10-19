After our nearly three-hour walk, we were ready to retreat to the beach to body surf (him) and read (me). We hailed a pulmonia, the familiar open-air little taxi — picture a golf cart with a roof for shade — created in Mazatlan in the 1960s. During our five-day stay, we never needed to rent a car, not even to explore the remote and wild northern beach, Playa Bruja; pulmonias, as well as regular cabs, are plentiful and inexpensive.