Nob Hill and Russian Hill. At Nob Hill, begin at the breathtaking Fairmont San Francisco hotel, restored after the 1906 fire by architect Julia Morgan, best known for her design of Hearst Castle. A short walk along California Street will take you to the Huntington hotel and its Big 4 Restaurant, where the green leather, dark wood, and brass hark back to the day when the city's wealth was concentrated in the hands of those big four railroad tycoons (including Leland Stanford).