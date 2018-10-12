After Olympia Brewery closed in 2003, the hops torch was passed to Fish Brewing Co., open since 1993, and its Fish Tale Brewpub, the city's oldest joint of its kind. In 1996, the beer-making operation moved across the street, but you can still drink to the old days in the Fishbowl, the diminutive taproom that features several India pale ales and Spire Mountain ciders on tap. The menu plays matchmaker with its food and drink: It recommends the Organic Amber with the Fish Tale tacos, for instance, and the Mudshark porter with the bangers and mash. To meet the Fish loyalists, snag an invite to the Mug Club room, an alcove lined with members' drinking vessels engraved with such personal truths as "Beer Me Up! and "I Drink I Swim."