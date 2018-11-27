The meteorologists I spoke with also said they listen to — and watch — one another when they are deciding whether to travel. If one of their colleagues is warning against winter travel and other professionals agree, they pay attention. The same can't be said for regular travelers, many of whom ignore the forecast and push forward with travel plans. (In fairness to the ignorers, the travel industry's strict "no changes, no refunds" policy makes it difficult to cancel plans, even during inclement weather.)