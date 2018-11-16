"Read the quarterly reports from any of the major cruise lines, and you'll see that they know modern cruisers value experiences over things. Translation: Passengers are more willing to pay to eat in a specialty restaurant or go on a shore excursion than they are to buy a souvenir in the gift shop," says Doug Parker, producer of Cruise Radio, a weekly podcast that shares cruise reviews and news. "That's why new ships feature everything from go-kart tracks to tattoo parlors, all of which come at an added price."