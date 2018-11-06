Lockheed U-2. Beyond satellites, this gallery focuses on what it calls "The Sky Spies" and how intelligence attained through aviation was used from the Civil War through the Cold War. The aircraft overhead is a Lockheed U-2, one of the spy planes that flew high-altitude missions over the Soviet Union, Cuba, and other hot spots. (This one was the first to fly over the U.S.S.R. in 1956.) The gallery also includes objects belonging to pilot Francis Gary Powers, whose plane was shot down over Russia in 1960, including his prison diary and a rug he cross-stitched while imprisoned — and later used to smuggle out his diary.