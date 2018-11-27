The skyline from the South Street Bridge — that's our postcard view. The skyline from the steps of the Art Museum? That's the one our tourists Instagram, arms raised high like whatshisface. From the Sports Complex? That's the Philly skyline the rest of the country sees when the camera pans back slowly while the Chevy and Budweiser ads rotate as "NBC Sunday Night Football" comes back from commercial break. But the Plateau? That's Philly's Philly skyline. From a high hill four miles northwest of Center City.