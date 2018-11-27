Our skyline has grown up quite a bit since One Liberty Place became the first building to eclipse the top of City Hall in 1987. Here's where to go to see Philly's best angles.

One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St.

Related stories
The 57th floor of Liberty One Observation Deck.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
The 57th floor of Liberty One Observation Deck.

Getting to the top of Liberty Place costs $14.50 for adults and $9.50 for children, but the panoramic views of the city from 57 floors up are hard to beat.

City Hall Tower Observation Deck

The statue of Billy Penn and City Hall observation deck seen from the Liberty One Observation Deck.
HEATHER KHALIFA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The statue of Billy Penn and City Hall observation deck seen from the Liberty One Observation Deck.

Tours run Monday through Friday every 15 minutes until 4:15 p.m and on some Saturdays. Get ready to know your neighbors on the small elevator ride up and then see Philadelphia from one of its longest-standing perches for $8 a ticket.

Belmont Plateau, Fairmount Park

A family enjoying Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
A family enjoying Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.

Bring a picnic, grab a kite or a soccer ball, and head about four miles west of Center City, where the park offers stunning glimpses of the skyline.

It's featured in Will Smith's music video "Summertime," and as Hidden City author Bradley Maule wrote, the plateau is Philly's Philly skyline:

The skyline from the South Street Bridge — that's our postcard view. The skyline from the steps of the Art Museum? That's the one our tourists Instagram, arms raised high like whatshisface. From the Sports Complex? That's the Philly skyline the rest of the country sees when the camera pans back slowly while the Chevy and Budweiser ads rotate as "NBC Sunday Night Football" comes back from commercial break. But the Plateau? That's Philly's Philly skyline. From a high hill four miles northwest of Center City.

Art Museum steps

A view of the Parkway from the Art Museum steps.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
A view of the Parkway from the Art Museum steps.

From the top of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (run, don't walk), look out at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to City Hall for one of Philadelphia's most iconic sight lines.

Cira Green Rooftop Park

A recent yoga class at Cira Green.
DIANE MASTRULL / Staff
A recent yoga class at Cira Green.

The best view around from the top of a parking garage.

Benjamin Franklin Bridge

A jogger runs toward Center City Philadelphia on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
A jogger runs toward Center City Philadelphia on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Great for runners or walkers looking for a three-mile jaunt over and back.

Lemon Hill

The view from Lemon Hill.
Colin Kerrigan / File
The view from Lemon Hill.

Once owned by Robert Morris, a merchant and signer of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, Lemon Hill house was the first property acquired by the city for the creation of Fairmount Park. 

South Street Bridge

The Philadelphia skyline seen from the South Street Bridge over the Schuylkill.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
The Philadelphia skyline seen from the South Street Bridge over the Schuylkill.

One of the best-known (and impressive) views of the skyline.

Bok Bar

Performers do a traditional Cambodian dance at the Bok Bar overlooking Philadelphia.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Performers do a traditional Cambodian dance at the Bok Bar overlooking Philadelphia.

The roof of the former Edward W. Bok Technical High School at 800 Mifflin St. has become a popular summer spot to sip cocktails as the sun sets on the city's skyline. The bar is closed for the winter, but other rooftop bars open year-round include: R2L, atop Two Liberty Place, Assembly at the top of the Logan Hotel, and XIX at the top of the Bellevue. The Four Seasons at the Comcast Technology Center will open in mid-2019.

Wiggins Waterfront Park, Camden 

The Philadelphia skyline from Ulysses S. Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden in February.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
The Philadelphia skyline from Ulysses S. Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden in February.

The best view of Philadelphia might not even be in the city but across the Delaware from Camden's waterfront park.