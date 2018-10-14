An unknown gunman shot three men as they left a party in North Philadelphia shortly before midnight Saturday, police said.
The shooting, first reported at 11:57 a.m., occurred on the 2200 block of North Watts Street, a half-block east of Broad Street, near the Temple University sports complex.
The victims include a 21-year-old shot in the left hip and elbow; a 23-year-old hit in the left buttocks, and a 24-year-old struck in his left arm. All three were in stable condition early Sunday morning at Temple University Hospital.
Temple police warned students to stay away from the scene during the investigation.
Police reported no arrests and no weapon was recovered.