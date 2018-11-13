"In the 1960s, there was a unified struggle. There was an understanding of the black experience: the Civil Rights struggle in the United States and the struggle for independence for African nations. The African realized he wasn't free, and the African-American realized he was not free. We knew that to free one, we had to free each other. … Once independence happened, and once civil rights were achieved, … we thought we had gotten what we wanted. No, you didn't. You got what you were allowed. Because civil rights were still violated. The voting rights act was dismantled. Police are running around shooting black people. White nationalists are on the rise. What kind of freedom is that? And in Africa, whatever wealth comes out of African countries doesn't enrich Africa, it enriches Europe and Asia."