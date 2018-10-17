Sinou said the ACL has more than three dozen "teams" across the United States and Canada, including the Philadelphia Rhinos, Reno Sun Rams and the Montreal Black Wolves, and more across the globe. The teams compete locally and regionally, anywhere from three-on-three to 16-versus-16 in a full battle royale. The rule book is lengthy, dealing mostly with proper armor, weapons size, and off-limits body parts (like the groin, neck and top of the foot).