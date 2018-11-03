One ran through a storm drain. Another took a plunge into the Delaware River.
But in separate incidents Friday and Saturday mornings, alleged criminal suspects attempting to flee authorities did not succeed.
In the Friday incident, Pennsylvania State Police said patrol officers at 11:08 a.m. attempted to stop a 2010 Chevrolet HHR driven by Clint Lee Rarick, 26, of Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plymouth Meeting, for a number of alleged traffic violations and suspected impaired driving.
Rarick failed to stop and, during a police pursuit, began driving against traffic on the right shoulder of the highway, ultimately ending up down a 15-foot embankment and coming to rest against a tree, police said. Rarick then ran from the vehicle through thick underbrush on the side of the highway, using a storm drain to travel underneath the turnpike to get to the westbound side, according to police.
Rarick was taken into custody by state police and Whitemarsh Township Police. Suspected heroin and related paraphernalia were found in his vehicle, police said.
He was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
In the Saturday chase, Philadelphia police said a 27-year-old man suspected of involvement in a burglary jumped into the Delaware River near Unruh Avenue at 3:12 a.m. A Coast Guard crew rescued him from the water at 4:12 a.m., police said, and transported him to the Frankford boat ramp, where police took him into custody and drove him to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was in stable condition. No other details were available.