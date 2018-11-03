In the Saturday chase, Philadelphia police said a 27-year-old man suspected of involvement in a burglary jumped into the Delaware River near Unruh Avenue at 3:12 a.m. A Coast Guard crew rescued him from the water at 4:12 a.m., police said, and transported him to the Frankford boat ramp, where police took him into custody and drove him to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was in stable condition. No other details were available.