Lily Yeh, the Taiwanese-born artist who founded the Village of Arts and Humanities in North Philly, painted and fired this two-story-high mural, made of ceramic tiles, for the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp.'s mixed-use building Gim San Plaza in 1988. Like the History of Chinatown, this mural acted as an eastern boundary for Chinatown along Ninth Street, Wilson wrote: "Establishing this boundary was important for PCDC developers, particularly then-executive director Cecilia Moy Yep, who had witnessed the devastation of this block in the 1970s to make way for a commuter rail tunnel. … For her, reclaiming the land for Chinatown was a personal as well as community achievement." In 2017, though, the mural collapsed, Yeh said.