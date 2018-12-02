A landlord coming to collect rent from tenants at his Wissinoming home Saturday afternoon made a gruesome discovery: A body of a man, who had been stabbed to death, was wrapped inside a blood-soaked carpet.
At about 2:30 p.m., the landlord arrived at the house in the 4000 block of Higbee Street, where, police said, one woman and two men were acting suspiciously. He then discovered that one or more of them appeared to have cut up a bloodied carpet and that a body was tucked inside, police said.
The landlord called police, and officers took the three people into custody for questioning. One of the men is a suspect but had not been charged Saturday night, said Homicide Capt. John Ryan. Other suspects may have played a role in trying to dispose of the body, he added.
Police have yet to reveal the identity of the victim.
Ryan said it appears that "it is a domestic" and that both the victim and suspect knew each other. It is unclear when he was killed.
"They were fighting over something," Ryan said. "It's early in the investigation and we're still sorting it out."