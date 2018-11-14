A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
The teen was outside in the 1100 block of South 51st Street just after 6:35 p.m. when he was shot once in the left buttock and grazed on his abdomen. A 15-year-old boy at the scene suffered minor cuts from broken glass caused by the shooting. Both boys were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and were reported in stable condition.
No other information was available.