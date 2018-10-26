A third-grade boy died Friday after collapsing at a North Philadelphia school, a Philadelphia School District spokeswoman said.
About 9:50 a.m. at John F. Hartranft School, Eighth and Cumberland Streets, the boy was eating breakfast with his class and had just stepped into the hallway to dispose of his trash when he collapsed, said district spokeswoman Megan Lello.
A school staffer trained in CPR attempted to revive the boy, Lello said. The boy, whose age was not available, was transported by medics to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was under investigation.
The principal notified parents through automated calls and a letter sent home with students, Lello said.
Behavioral health support was provided at the school for students and staff and will be offered at the school from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday for families affected by the death, Lello said.