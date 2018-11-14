A 15-year-old high school athlete was shot to death Tuesday while walking home from Camden High School, authorities said.
Javonne Davis, a ninth grader who enjoyed football, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center late Tuesday afternoon. The teen was walking with a 13-year-old friend who was also shot at, but escaped injury, 6ABC reported.
Davis had been in a fight that started in the high school, had left the school with his friend, and was confronted by the gunman in the Parkside neighborhood at Princess and Euclid, authorities said.
Camden County Police responded to a report of gunfire about 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Davis lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Maita Soukup, a spokeswoman for the school district, said grief counseling was being provided at the high school, the Wiggins Family School where Javonne was a student last year, and other neighborhood schools. The district has started a fund to help the family. Contributions may be made by calling the Camden City Family Solutions Center at 856-966-2507.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Camden County Detective Edward Gonzalez at (856) 757-7420.