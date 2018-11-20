Police are searching for Kidron Roberts, 15, who has been charged in the shooting death of a Camden High School student who was working his way through an elite Rutgers University program that mentored impoverished teens.
Roberts, of Camden, faces charges of first-degree murder and related offenses in the Nov. 13 slaying of Javonne Davis, 15, who was shot repeatedly after leaving school that day.
Javonne was found bleeding at Euclid Avenue, near Princess Avenue, by police who responded to the shots about 3:30 p.m. Davis was rushed to Cooper University Hospital, where he died about an hour later.
The teen's mother, Jamie Utley, has said another student had recently threatened to shoot her son after a dispute.
It's unclear if or how Roberts and Davis knew each other. Alexandra McVeigh, a spokeswoman for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, wrote in an e-mail, "The investigation is still ongoing, and further information about the incident is not being released at this time."
Maita Soukup, a spokeswoman for the school district, said Tuesday Javonne normally left school about 25 minutes before the school's 3:25 p.m. regular dismissal. The day of his death, she said, was a typical school day for him. He was not involved in any fights or infractions in school or on school property, she said.
Davis was a Camden High School ninth grader who aspired to a business degree from Rutgers and wanted to own a barbershop. He also dreamed of playing professional football. On the field, he was known for his speed and strength as a lineman for the Staley Park Panthers, a community football program that mentors youths, teaching them life skills and leadership. He was hoping to play for Camden High next year.
Off the field, Davis worked hard in his classes. Rutgers selected him for its Future Scholars Program, which each year identifies 200 low-income eighth graders in New Jersey who achieve academically. If students successfully complete the five-year program, which includes taking college prep classes at Rutgers, they receive full university scholarships.
Roberts was charged in the shooting on Nov. 16, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. The Prosecutor's Office and Camden County Metro Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating Roberts. Authorities did not disclose a motive for the shooting. In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Roberts may be armed, should be considered dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him, police said, should call 911.