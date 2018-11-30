The federal jury weighing the fate of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady's top political strategist concluded its first full day of deliberations Friday without reaching a verdict.
The panel of six men and six women has conferred for nearly nine hours on whether Ken Smukler, 58, of Villanova, violated campaign finance laws in back-to-back congressional campaigns he ran earlier this decade.
The first – Brady's 2012 reelection bid – ended abruptly after the congressman's opponent received a $90,000 payoff to drop out of the race, which prosecutors have described as an illegal campaign contribution that Smukler helped to coordinate.
He also has been charged with flouting electoral spending restrictions in the campaign he ran next – former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Margolies' 2014 bid to win back a seat in the House she previously held in the '90s.
Her campaign improperly tapped donations earmarked for the general election race when it ran out of money in the primary she lost to U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle. Prosecutors allege that after her defeat Smukler solicited hundreds of thousands of illegal donations to cover up the misspending and refund Margolies' general election contributors, as required by law.
Smukler has denied any wrongdoing.
The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Monday.