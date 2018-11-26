D'Amico and McClure, along with Bobbitt, are charged with theft and related offenses for allegedly creating the fake scam that a year ago went viral as more than 14,000 donors worldwide contributed more than $400,000 to help Bobbitt. The GoFundMe campaign painted Bobbitt as a Good Samaritan after he spent his last $20 to buy gas when McClure ran out on I-95 on her way to Philadelphia. The story, however, was fabricated, prosecutors say.