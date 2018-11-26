Mark D'Amico, accused of creating the a bogus GoFundMe account to help homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr., appeared Monday before a Florence Township municipal judge facing yet another criminal charge alleging he is unlawfully living in the home he once shared with Kate McClure, his ex-girlfriend and co-defendant in the GoFundMe case.
"I am not trespassing," said a soft-spoken and sullen D'Amico who appeared in court wearing in a black NorthFace jacket, wrinkled work pants, and tattered tan boots.
Judge Corey Ahart rescheduled the hearing for Dec. 17, giving D'Amico time to resolve the charges with the local prosecutor or return to court. The judge also noted D'Amico has outstanding charges of driving with a suspended license that could be addressed at that hearing as well. Those charges, D'Amico said, have already been resolved.
The once confident and media friendly D'Amico who last year appeared on national news shows, including Good Morning America, shied away from reporters' questions, saying little about the allegations that he, McClure, and Bobbitt scammed GoFundMe donors.
"I didn't steal from him," D'Amico said of Bobbitt, who sued the couple in August alleging they squandered most of more than $400,000 raised a year ago, buying a BMW, taking elaborate vacations, and gambling. They alleged Bobbitt blew through much of the money, including some to buy drugs.
In a surprise turn earlier this month, prosecutors charged the trio with theft, alleging they concocted the story to prey on the emotions of donors who gave generously to help get Bobbitt off the street and turn his life around. Prosecutors say the trio agreed to share the money, but then began bickering about how to split it.
the delay in legal proceedings to evict him from the Burlington County home he shared with his girlfriend, Kate McClure. The couple has since split up.
McClure's grandmother, Leslie A. DeAngelo, filed a complaint Nov. 7 in Florence Township to evict D'Amico from the small house on Cedar Lane Extension where the couple had been living. DeAngelo filed the complaint as the landlord of the property. A new court date is scheduled for Dec. 17.
D'Amico and McClure, along with Bobbitt, are charged with theft and related offenses for allegedly creating the fake scam that a year ago went viral as more than 14,000 donors worldwide contributed more than $400,000 to help Bobbitt. The GoFundMe campaign painted Bobbitt as a Good Samaritan after he spent his last $20 to buy gas when McClure ran out on I-95 on her way to Philadelphia. The story, however, was fabricated, prosecutors say.
In her complaint, which charges D'Amico with trespassing, DeAngelo said D'Amico was given notice on Oct. 2 that the month-to-month lease was terminated and he had to leave immediately. DeAngelo said D'Amico responded that he would be out by Nov. 1. He then refused leave.
D'Amico missed a previously scheduled hearing earlier this month on the eviction notice.
D'Amico and McClure separated when their story began unraveling in the summer after Bobbitt sued the couple, alleging the two scammed him, giving him a small portion of the GoFundMe money and squandering the rest. Bobbitt, an addict, admitted spending some money on drugs. The couple is accused using the money on vacations, gambling junkets, a BMW, and designer handbags. McClure and D'Amico are out on bail. Bobbitt is in a Philadelphia jail, awaiting a hearing.
McClure and her attorney say D'Amico and Bobbitt created the scam and that she believed she was helping Bobbitt. However, in text messages detailed in court documents earlier this month, McClure wrote to a friend that the story was made up to make people feel sorry for Bobbitt.