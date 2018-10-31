A Philadelphia Police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in East Germantown last December violated departmental policy and will be fired from the force, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Wednesday.
"This was no rush to judgment," Ross said of the firing of Officer Eric Ruch Jr. "This is not because of protests."
Ross said it was "striking" that three other officers did not fire at the victim, Dennis Plowden Jr., in the incident Dec. 27, 2017, at Nedro Avenue and Opal Street.
Ruch, 30, a 10-year veteran of the department assigned to the 35th District at Broad Street and Champlost Avenue, has been on desk duty since he fatally shot Plowden. He was given 30 days' notice with intent to dismiss. Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
Civil rights attorney Paul Hetznecker, who is representing Plowden's widow, Tania Bond, in a planned federal lawsuit against Ruch and the city, applauded Ross' decision to fire Ruch.
"The Philadelphia Police Department did the right thing in terminating this officer," Hetznecker said. "However, it does not change what happened to my client's husband, nor does it change the policies and practices in the Police Department that put the officer in the position that he was in to unlawfully employ deadly force."
As the Inquirer and Daily News reported, Plowden was shot as he was on his way to visit his mother, Chinita McCoy, in East Germantown, taking her Christmas gifts, when he was shot.
Officials said Plowden had fled a car stop, then rammed the Hyundai into an unmarked police car. They said that Plowden had been driving a car linked to a homicide a week earlier in Kensington, and that after striking the police car's passenger door and an officer who was exiting, Plowden crashed the Hyundai into parked vehicles. He was shot when armed officers confronted him on a sidewalk and he refused orders to show his hands.
But a review of surveillance video and police radio communications from the night of Dec. 27 called into question parts of that narrative, the Inquirer and Daily News reported. One eyewitness said even the officers at the scene seemed surprised that a shooting had occurred.
"What was crazy was, after the gunshot, I turned around," said the witness, Rico Ranger. "All the officers were looking at each other like they were in shock, like, 'What the hell just happened?'"
It was the second time in 2017 that Ruch had shot a man while on duty. He returned to duty a month after the first episode, in which an armed suspect was injured, police said.
Plowden's death was the last of 13 officer-involved shootings and the fourth fatal one in the city last year. It came as District Attorney Larry Krasner was about to take office pledging to apply the same scrutiny as a prosecutor to officers' conduct as he did while a criminal defense lawyer, when he sued law enforcement or the government more than 75 times.
Plowden's relatives say they are baffled by the assertion that the car Plowden was driving was tied to a killing. On the day after he was shot, police said it was determined that Plowden was not a person of interest in the Kensington homicide.
Ranger, 38, who lives on that block, said he heard the crash, went outside, and saw that a neighbor's Toyota Camry and his own two SUVs — a Honda Element and a BMW X5 — had been "totaled." Meanwhile, the Hyundai had spun and landed on the other side of Nedro, on the sidewalk of Opal Street.
Plowden had climbed out of the Hyundai, was sitting on the curb on Opal, and "was definitely out of it," Ranger said.
Ranger said he heard police officers yelling, "Don't move!" "Put your hands in the air!" and "Take your hands out of your pocket!" He recalled seeing three or four plainclothes and five or six uniformed officers.
He said he was photographing his damaged SUVs when he heard a gunshot and saw the surprised faces of officers.
The bullet struck Plowden's left hand, apparently raised to his forehead, then hit him in the head.
At 8:38 p.m., an officer on the scene radioed in the call, according to the recordings: "We need a medic out here. We had a police discharge."
Plowden died the next morning at Einstein Medical Center.
No weapon was found on or near Plowden, or in the Hyundai, which was not his car. Police have declined to identify a female passenger who was in the Hyundai.
Plowden's relatives say they don't know who owned or drove the car before Plowden and don't know the female passenger, but said Plowden was a friend of the Kensington shooting victim, Marvin Poland, 24. In fact, on the day before he was shot, Plowden had attended Poland's funeral, according to Plowden's widow, Bond.
After the funeral, Plowden ended up driving the Hyundai and was planning to return it the next night after stopping at his mother's East Germantown house, Bond said.
At the time of his death, Plowden was awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and a summary offense of driving with a suspended license in January 2017. He was on probation after pleading guilty in 2016 to felony charges of possession with intent to deliver drugs three years earlier.
Still, Hetznecker said, the shooting was unjustified and the traffic stop should not have happened.