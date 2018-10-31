Officials said Plowden had fled a car stop, then rammed the Hyundai into an unmarked police car. They said that Plowden had been driving a car linked to a homicide a week earlier in Kensington, and that after striking the police car's passenger door and an officer who was exiting, Plowden crashed the Hyundai into parked vehicles. He was shot when armed officers confronted him on a sidewalk and he refused orders to show his hands.