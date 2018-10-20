A fistfight that started inside the Springfield Mall Saturday afternoon spilled out into the parking lot where several shots were fired, striking cars but no people, said Police Chief Joe Daly.
"Thank God nobody was hurt," Daly said in a phone interview.
But there was considerable anxiety among employees and shoppers alike as reports of an active shooter traveled through the Delaware County mall, leading to a lockdown and then an evacuation, according to several who took to social media.
Accounts on social media said the lockdown was lifted shortly before 2 p.m. and praised mall management for quick action.
Ryan Lochman, 26, a Target team member who works in the mall, wrote, "We're all good. The management did a damn good job making sure employees and guest are taking (sic) care of and safe." He said the lockdown was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.
He said the entire mall was being evacuated.
A woman who answered the phone at the Ulta Beauty store where the shooting was initially reported said:
"Everything is fine. We're all fine here."
She would not give her name or provide further comment.
Nearly 33 years ago, on October 30, 1985, Sylvia Seegrist opened fire in the same mall parking lot and then proceeded inside continuing to shoot, killing a 2-year-old child and two men, and wounding several others. Seegrist was 25 at the time of shooting. She had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia 10 years earlier.
Daly, the Springfield police chief, said that incident went through his mind when he heard about Saturday's gunshots.
According to Daly, a fight between a group of about four or five men began around 1 p.m. in front of The Shoe Department on the mall's second floor. The altercation continued outside in a relatively remote part of the parking lot near Baltimore Pike, Daly said, where "several shots were fired. We don't know how many. Vehicles were hit but as far as we know, nobody was hit."
He said all involved in the shooting fled the area.
"Police were there within two minutes and they were long gone," Daly said.
A search continues.
Anthony DiMario, 24, of Clifton Heights, said he had just walked into the mall's Finish Line store when employees began herding customers out of the shop.
"They said there was an active shooter and said we had to leave and that they were shutting down the mall," DiMario said, adding that there was no official announcement from the mall.
DiMario said he started running toward the entrance of the mall, where he described a police officer with "full-on body armor and an assault rifle" in the building. The 24-year-old said he then took refuge in the nearby Disney Store with several store employees and customers, from around 1:25 p.m. until 1:52 p.m.
"I'm very, very thankful to the employees of the Disney Store," DiMario said. "They were handing out toys and snacks to the kids and just being really helpful."
Just before 2 p.m., he said police gave the signal to the store to evacuate.
"We had to form single-file line and walk out with our hands up," he remembered.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.