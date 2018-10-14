A stabbing in Chinatown overnight has left a 28-year-old man in critical condition.
The victim, who was not identified, had just left the Johnny Walker Lounge at 1:55 a.m. Sunday and was crossing the 1000 block of Race Street when he was set on by several men. As the victim's girlfriend and other witnesses watched in horror, one of the assailants stabbed the victim twice in his torso.
According to police, witnesses said that the attack appeared to be unprovoked and that there had been "no argument or altercation" before the assault. The injured man was recovering Sunday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.