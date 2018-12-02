While he worked toward his second MFA at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, he hustled to pay for his living expenses. Every winter and summer break, he'd fly back to Beijing to teach intensive courses at his old business, which he had since sold to his partner. He kept up private lessons with Chinese students who had gone to college abroad, teaching them through the video feature of Chinese messaging app WeChat. He also made pieces that were eventually bought by collectors, like the one where he collected 400 X-rays of Chinese workers from hospitals around the country and scanned them to create a digital collage replica of a famous Chinese landscape painting.