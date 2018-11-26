A child was killed Sunday night in an accident on I-295, according to initial reports.
The accident, which involved at least two vehicles, took place in the northbound lanes near Exit 36A for Route 73 in Mount Laurel just after 6 p.m. Reports from Breaking News Network said a 12-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene while an 8-year-old was being taken to Cooper University Hospital.
A New Jersey State Police spokesman said he was gathering information about the crash as of 7 p.m. and would post updates via the department's Twitter feed. That update did not detail the extent of the injuries.