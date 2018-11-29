According to the county growers' association, the title of "capital" was claimed in 1956, when 700,000 trees were cut there. Indiana County was home to more than 200 farms in the 1950s. A town in Northwest Washington tried to wrest the designation away, but it was later learned that a farmer from Indiana County had actually supplied the state with some of its trees. Today, other states grow and sell more trees, like Oregon's Willamette Valley, but Indiana County holds fast to the title.