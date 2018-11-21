His parents had pushed him to be a nurse technician. But Vmir became wealthy by selling hair extensions and products. He recalls wanting to be a hairstylist from childhood. By the time he reached eighth grade, he would take the allowance received for keeping a clean room and buy prepaid debit cards so he could order practice mannequins from Amazon. The mannequins stayed hidden under his bed, out of view from his father, who deeply objected to his career dreams and didn't accept him for being gay.