Two men died Wednesday in a possible murder-suicide in North Philadelphia, police said.
Police were called around 4:45 p.m. to the 3300 block of North Howard Street, where they found a 32-year-old man in a second-floor hallway bleeding heavily from several gunshot wounds, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 5.
A 47-year-old man was found lying on a bed with a gunshot wound to his head and a handgun on his stomach, Small said. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.
People on the scene told police they heard sounds of an argument and then gunshots, Small said. There was no evidence of forced entry or of anything taken from the second-floor apartment, where both men lived.