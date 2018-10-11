Authorities on Thursday announced four arrests in connection with the shooting death of a 37-year-old man attending a youth league football practice in Cumberland County.
Joseph Jones, of Millville, was shot in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School in Millville on Aug. 9. Children were participating in league activities at the school when the shooting occurred.
Eugene Cosby, 42, of Malaga, N.J., and Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland, were charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, of Malaga, and Tyrell Hart, 22, of Vineland, were charged with conspiracy to hinder apprehension, and related offenses.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement: "This homicide was particularly unsettling because it was committed in broad daylight at a football practice field in front of numerous children. It is my hope that these arrests assure the victim's family, the children and parents of the Millville Midget Football League and the greater community that law enforcement will do all in its power to bring those we allege are responsible to justice."